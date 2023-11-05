Rhonda L. Jordan Sells 539 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ESAB Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 12.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 10.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the first quarter worth approximately $18,580,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ESAB by 76.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESAB

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.