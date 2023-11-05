Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCKT. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,177 shares of company stock worth $323,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,407,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,107,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after acquiring an additional 600,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,857,000 after acquiring an additional 40,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.93. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

