Roger Chen Sells 5,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,549,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $459,436.25.

On Monday, October 2nd, Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $371,550.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25.

NYSE GDDY opened at $85.56 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.90.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

