Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $502.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.66 and a 12-month high of $508.90. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

