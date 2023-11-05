Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $40.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.60.

EAT stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $16,203,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

