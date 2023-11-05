Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $55.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

