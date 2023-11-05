Royal Bank of Canada Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $205.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on WING. Barclays decreased their price target on Wingstop from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.94.
Wingstop Stock Performance
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
