Royal Bank of Canada Trims Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price to $152.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $188.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.77.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $126.79 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

