Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $414.12.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of SAIA opened at $388.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.62. Saia has a 52-week low of $197.83 and a 52-week high of $443.85. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth about $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 30.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 209.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Saia by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,449,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

