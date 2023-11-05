Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87,167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.32% of Science Applications International worth $19,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 401,348 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $35,919,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,954,000 after acquiring an additional 171,810 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

