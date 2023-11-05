Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.25%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

