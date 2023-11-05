Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Sempra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Stock Up 0.4 %

SRE opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 60.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 119.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Get Free Report

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.