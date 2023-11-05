SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.
Shares of SIBN opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $695.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a current ratio of 11.68. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 million. Analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.
