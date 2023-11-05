Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Silicon Laboratories worth $56,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 38,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

