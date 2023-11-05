Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

