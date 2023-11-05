Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $29.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $23.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 2.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

