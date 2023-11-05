Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of SIX stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 2.09.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.