Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $210.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.82 million. On average, analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.0 %

SKWD opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 1,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,972.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,911,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $15,417,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,538,000. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,772,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,693,000. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SKWD. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

