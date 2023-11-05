SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock worth $2,083,923. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.