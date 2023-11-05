SmartRent (SMRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect SmartRent to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect SmartRent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmartRent Price Performance

NYSE SMRT opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.93. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SmartRent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

