Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNN. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 519.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 693,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,877.0% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 581,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 562,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,891,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

