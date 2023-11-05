Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.70. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

