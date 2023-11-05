Squarespace (SQSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Squarespace has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Squarespace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Squarespace stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.42. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQSP. Barclays boosted their price target on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $147,937.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $160,080,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,627,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,918,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $147,937.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,990,915 shares of company stock worth $167,214,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $27,254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after buying an additional 956,920 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1,608.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after buying an additional 495,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 460,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

