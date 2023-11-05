StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.06. Chase has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 28.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chase by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Chase by 46.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 21.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

