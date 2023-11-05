StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $410.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.52.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the first quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 38.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

