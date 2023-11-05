StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $410.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.52.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
