StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.41 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.



American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

