StockNews.com Lowers Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIRE. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire stock opened at $188.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.26. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 23.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 900.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

