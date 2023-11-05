StockNews.com Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to “Hold”

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCLH. Redburn Atlantic raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

