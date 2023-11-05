Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,842 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 19,872.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,308,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.