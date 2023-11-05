Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after acquiring an additional 758,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

