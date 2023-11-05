Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $181,000 in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,273,000 after buying an additional 154,819 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 15.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 290,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 108.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,053,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after buying an additional 1,066,260 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMH opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.83 million, a P/E ratio of -45.21, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -248.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

