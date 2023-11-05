Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 110.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 62.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $302.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently -23.39%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

