Susquehanna Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $39.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WERN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Werner Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.12.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after acquiring an additional 582,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 649.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

