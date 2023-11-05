Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

