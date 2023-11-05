TaskUs (TASK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect TaskUs to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.26 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TaskUs by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on TaskUs from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

