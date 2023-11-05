TD Cowen Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $235.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WING. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $206.84 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $223.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $731,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 196,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 8.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

