Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPOW) versus Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Critical Review

Tempo Automation and Interlink Electronics are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tempo Automation and Interlink Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $10.93 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics $10.79 million 5.05 $1.26 million $0.09 93.44

Interlink Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tempo Automation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tempo Automation and Interlink Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Interlink Electronics has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.81%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than Tempo Automation.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Tempo Automation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries. Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

