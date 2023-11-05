Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Tenable Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $97,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,111,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $123,720.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,308,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

