Teradata (TDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $83,016.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

