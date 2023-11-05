Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL stock opened at $1,809.01 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,846.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,604.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.11 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 98 shares of company stock valued at $180,772 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

