The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.56.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Chemours stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
