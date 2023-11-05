The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Chemours by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Chemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

