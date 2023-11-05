The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $58.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. Analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

