The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

