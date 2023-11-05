The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $1,633,514.04 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,633,514.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 25,250 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $2,143,725.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $5,752,500.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $79.08 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 304.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

