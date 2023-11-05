The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $1,633,514.04 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,633,514.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,135,008.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00.
- On Friday, October 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 25,250 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $2,143,725.00.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $5,752,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00.
Trade Desk Stock Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ TTD opened at $79.08 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 304.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
