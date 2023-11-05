The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,314 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

TTD stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

