Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.86.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $42.41 on Thursday. Trimble has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. Equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Trimble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

