Tripadvisor (TRIP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tripadvisor will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Tripadvisor to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Tripadvisor last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 954.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after buying an additional 1,605,583 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after buying an additional 1,557,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,574,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,057,000 after buying an additional 778,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after buying an additional 563,983 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

