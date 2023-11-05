Truist Financial Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,552,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 35,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 401,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $162,607.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

