Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

