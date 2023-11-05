Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $14.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -374.99%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

